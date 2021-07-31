Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $147.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.90 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $664.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.10 million to $673.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $828.89 million, with estimates ranging from $810.70 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 238,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,230. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

