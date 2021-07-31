Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

