Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 549,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,810. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

