Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

