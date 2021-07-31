Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 132,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,000. DZS has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $531.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

