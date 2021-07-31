Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,710. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

