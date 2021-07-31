Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

