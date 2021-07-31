Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

