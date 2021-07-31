Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $19.00

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Denny’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 530,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $902.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

