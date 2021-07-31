Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $97.20

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 2,085,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

