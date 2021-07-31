Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $8.75

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.