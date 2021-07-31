Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $235.56

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.11.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.16. 165,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,921. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.76.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

