Brokerages Set iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

