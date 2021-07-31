Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €50.97

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.97 ($59.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

