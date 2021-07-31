Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $132.40

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

QTWO traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. 202,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,128. Q2 has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

