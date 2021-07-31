Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $146.50

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

