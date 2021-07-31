Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $60.75

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.