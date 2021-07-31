Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $78.90

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 559,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

