Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $57.40

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.35.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 428,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

