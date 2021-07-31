Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target at $41.50

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.