Brokers Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

TNL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $162,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

