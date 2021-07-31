Brokers Issue Forecasts for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64).

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.