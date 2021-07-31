Brokers Set Expectations for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Pi Financial analyst K. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 770,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,700,670.40. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

