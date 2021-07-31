Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

