Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $950.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

