Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its world-class acreage in the most productive areas of the Marcellus shale play positions it for major growth potential. In particular, with natural gas breaking the $4 threshold for the first time since 2018 and Cabot’s production being 100% gas-weighted, the company is well-positioned to ride the recovery. Cabot also continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its first quarter 2021 operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Based on these positives, Cabot stock is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and appears to be an attractive investment.”

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after buying an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.