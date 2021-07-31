California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.14 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

