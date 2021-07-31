California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.53 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

