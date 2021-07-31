California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.