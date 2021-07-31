California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.84 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 32.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

