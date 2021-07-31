California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.