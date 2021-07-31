California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,542,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $190.12 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.