California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 297 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of NorthWestern worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.