California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 301 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

