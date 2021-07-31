California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 485 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PROG worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $156,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $78,541,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

