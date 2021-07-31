California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

NYSE CWT opened at $62.68 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

