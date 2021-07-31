Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.170-$5.370 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

CPT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.39. 704,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,052. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.