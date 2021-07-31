Cameco Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.80 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.