Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

