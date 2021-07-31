Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.46 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.