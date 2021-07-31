Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.76 Million in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

