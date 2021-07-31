Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

