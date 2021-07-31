Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 246,000 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

