Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,692 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.