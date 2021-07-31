Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 211,342 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,342 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $19,588,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after buying an additional 355,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,724,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,044,000 after buying an additional 183,143 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.