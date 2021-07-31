Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 836,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

