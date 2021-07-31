Canfor’s (CFP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock opened at C$24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.96.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.