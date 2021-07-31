Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 39,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
About Cannabis Sativa
