Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 39,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

