Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 310.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after buying an additional 354,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.