Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.